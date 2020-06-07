Live music has not been able to occur across the country because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But because of the recent executive order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Bobby Lee and his team at The Big Texan Steak Ranch and Brewery and its event center, the Starlight Ranch, are giving community members the chance to see a live music show while having dinner in the remaining three weekends in the month of June.

The venue’s “BBQ Concert Series” will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13, with country music artists Logan Samford and Josh Meloy. To come in for the show, participants purchase a table, which sits up to six individuals, and have a barbecue dinner along with the musical entertainment.

The concert series will continue with American Petty: A Tribute to Tom Petty on June 19 and country music artist Scotty Alexander June 27.

For some of the larger shows already announced, including acts like Aaron Watson and Randy Rogers Band, those shows will be moved to later in the year, potentially in August, September or October, Lee said. The venue is also having to move its nonprofit events, including the annual Balloon Festival, to those later months.

Lee said the idea came from a similar setup he saw in Branson, Missouri, with a venue hosting a dinner and a show in this format. This is an exciting venture for him, especially with the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s really exciting to see what we can do out there,” he said. “The idea of bringing something that is absolutely perfect, the perfect venue for this day and age, with outdoor seating and an open-air facility. Tables (are) spaced, organized, (with) attention to sanitation, (as well as) food, beverage and a great show, I think we are going to hit a home run with this deal.”

But even with the live music and the food, Lee said it won’t be a typical concert.

“To give them that experience of a dinner and a show, that is something that we have never really done here,” Lee said. “But it’s the only way we can get open. It’s going to be different. Some people may not like it because they have to stay seated and can’t get up and dance … Hopefully, we will be able to take the dance floor back, as soon as we get the go-ahead.”

Participating artists in the series have been gung-ho so far, Lee said.

“They are so happy to have people in front of them. It’s like a duck finding water finally,” he said. “They are as happy as they can be.”

Lee said if this series is successful, this could be a brand new dining experience for Amarillo, as well as the Texas Panhandle. This could be a new opportunity for Lee and The Big Texan team.

“We have 200 continuous acres on that particular piece of property, and we could easily adapt what we have right now for the dinner/show type concept and put in another facility that would accommodate major concerts, with capacities at 6,000 to 8,000 people out there very easily for the next coming season,” he said. “This is something we were eyeing.”

But even with this new way of providing live music with dinner, Lee does not want the regular concert to go away for good.

“When it comes time to do concerts, God, I hope we don’t lose that,” he said. “I really don’t.”

For more information about the “BBQ Concert Series” and to purchase tickets for Saturday’s show, visit https://www.bigtexan.com/starlight-ranch-event-center/.