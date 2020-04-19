A-J Media

Artists, performers, and musicians have been hit hard by the cancellation of events and closing of venues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lubbock Arts Alliance has compiled a list of resources for those in need of financial and other assistance.

“It is our hope that the following list may provide some options to receive help and get through until this is over,” the Alliance states in a news release. “Although requirements and availability changes daily we have done our best to vet these options and will continue to research more resources to share in the future.”

List of grants/financial aid for artists affected by COVID-19:

• Actors Fund (not just for actors): Must be able to prove a minimum of five years recent entertainment industry employment of at least $6,500 in three of those five years and inability to pay the next two months bills. Information: actorsfund.org/am-i-eligible-help

• Artist Relief: $10 million national emergency relief fund for artists and creative workers that will provide $5,000 no-strings-attached grants. It is intended for anyone who earns income from their creative or artistic practice and who has also been affected by COVID-19. Information: www.artistrelief.org/

• Artist Relief Project: Supported by the nonprofit Artly World, this fund supports artists, musicians and performers with a $200 emergency stipend on a first come, first served basis. Information: artistreliefproject.org/request_funding/

• Bluegrass Trust Fund: For members who have been a professional part of the Bluegrass music community. Applicants must have five years and at least 50% of their income derived from bluegrass music. Information: ibma.org/bluegrass-trust-fund/apply/

• The Blues Foundation HART Fund: The HART fund is specifically for blues musicians with financial needs due to health concerns. Application by request via email and reviewed by committee. Information: blues.org/hart-fund/

• Equal Sound: First come, first served. Fill out the form and upload tax info and proof that you had a gig canceled due to coronavirus. As donations are received, they are distributed. There’s also a GoFundMe attached to this for donations. Information: equalsound.org/musicians-corona-relief-fund-application/

• Foundation for Contemporary Arts: Relief grant of $1,500 to artists of an experimental nature in any discipline who have had a performance or exhibition canceled. Information: foundationforcontemporaryarts.submittable.com

• Gospel Music Trust Fund: Requests must be made in writing. Information: gospelmusictrustfund.org/

• Groupmuse: They have a musician donation fund set up for any artist who had a gig with them canceled as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown. Information: www.groupmuse.com/

• The Haven Foundation: Must be a freelance qualified person, a professional with more than 40% of income over the last three years from music and a legal US resident. Information: www.thehavenfdn.org/guidelines/

• Jazz Foundation of America: Supporting jazz musicians in need. Information: jazzfoundation.org/covid19fund/

• Opry Trust Fund: For music professionals who have worked full time within the facet of the country music scene. Applicants must be referred. Information: www.opry.com/opry-trust-fund/

• #MusicUnited: A peer-to-peer fund. Application site requires signing up for their mailing list. Information: musicunited.me/

• MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund: Long-standing resource for recording artists and musicians. The Recording Academy and Spotify are a few of the big donors backing this funds distribution. Applicants must show proof of cancellations and bookings and a copy of lease agreements and mortgage statements. Information: www.grammy.com/musicares/get-help/covid-19-relief-fund-faq

• Patreon: Fill out an online questionnaire. Information: patreonforms.typeform.com

• Pinetop Assistance League: For elderly musicians in need. Information: www.pinetopperkinsfoundation.org/pinetop-assistance-league

• Plus1 COVID-19 Relief Fund: Set up in partnership with several nonprofits in both the US and Canada to assist with necessary expenses and healthcare financial needs for musicians. Information: plus1.org/covidrelief

• The Quarantine Sessions: Live Stream your concert and advertise it on this Facebook Page. You can set up a donation fund specific for your work. Information: www.facebook.com/pg/quarantinesessionsofficial/about/?ref=page_internal

• Sweet Relief Musicians Fund: Long-standing nonprofit resource for musicians. Applicants must show proof that 50% of their income comes from working within the music industry as well as proof of cancellations and bookings. Grants for older (55+) musicians are available as well. Information: www.sweetrelief.org/covid-19-fund.html

• Tariso String Musician Grant: This fund is available to anyone who has a degree in violin, viola or cello and works as a professional musician whose income has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Awards are in the amount of $600 and applications are due April 25. Information: tarisio.com/giveback/apply-for-a-grant/

• Twenty Summers Emergency Arts Fund: 20 Summers is hosting its first nationwide event by promoting submitted videos from artists for donation and distributes the donations to artists in need. Information: www.20summers.org/eaf