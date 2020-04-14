Holed up on his ranch in Spicewood with sons Lukas and Micah as constant companions, Willie Nelson has been plenty visible during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month it was the Luck Reunion livestream; this past weekend came a similar event to benefit Farm Aid, with his fellow Farm Aid board members Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews joining from afar.

Now comes a short video message from Willie, Lukas and Micah urging support for community food banks. (In the Austin area, that’s the Central Texas Food Bank.) Their public service announcement is on behalf of poweredxpeople.org, which is helping to organize food bank volunteers in Texas.

In a scripted statement, Willie first cautions that “if you’re in a high-risk group, please don’t take any chances,” before Micah explains that “demand for food has skyrocketed, and there are no longer enough volunteers to get the food to people and the families who need it.” Lukas sums up the situation simply: “These are times when we have to come together and help those who need it the most.”

Here’s the full PSA:

RELATED: Release of Willie Nelson’s new album pushed to July