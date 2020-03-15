Ceramics exhibit opens at Tech museum

“Reflections Made of Memories: James C. Watkins” is now on exhibit at the Museum of Texas Tech through through April.

The exhibition by James C. Watkins, Paul Whitfield Horn Professor Emeritus at the TTU School of Architecture, features works from his 35 years as a world-renowned ceramicist.

A book he authored of the same title will be available for purchase.

The museum is located at 3301 Fourth St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday; 1-4 p.m. Sunday; and closed on Mondays. Admission is free.

Game of Thrones exhibit open at Tech museum

“The Original Game of Thrones” exhibit is open at the Museum of Texas Tech through March.

Just as the popular television show centers on the struggle for the Iron Throne, the goal of chess is to capture the opposing king.

In the exhibition “Chess: The Original Game of Thrones,” the museum offers a look at the centuries-long history of the game, as well as descriptions of the chess pieces and the popularity of the game from its beginnings through today.

Texas Tech has a world-class chess team lead by a grand master player, the highest ranking available in the game. The exhibition profiles the successes of the team and its members over the years.

The museum is located at 3301 Fourth St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday; 1-4 p.m. Sunday; and closed on Mondays. Admission is free.

Jake’s hosts Silent Planet

Jake’s Sports Cafe and Backroom, 5025 50th St., will host Silent Planet at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20.

This show is open to all ages.

Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased online at stubwire.com

Lane to perform concert for veterans

Texas Country music’s Tanner Lane will perform a show at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Lubbock Veterans Memorial, 82nd Street and Nashville Avenue.

The musician brings his Americana sound to the South Plains for a show of support to America’s veterans who have served and those who are currently serving.

For more information, visit Lane’s Facebook page.

Los Texmaniacs to play Cactus

Los Texmaniacs with special guest Flaco Jimenez are scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.

Max Baca and Los Texmaniacs are the past, present and future of conjunto music. Conjunto music may be a familiar sound to residents of Texas, but its worldwide appeal can be surprising. Combine a hefty helping of Tex Mex conjunto, simmer with several parts Texas rock, add a daring dash of well-cured blues, and R&B riffs, and you’ve cooked up the tasty Grammy winning Los Texmaniacs groove.

Tickets for this show are $35 for rows A-D; $30 for rows E-K; $25 for standard balcony; and $60 for balcony box seats, which include concessions.

Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at the Cactus Theater box office from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and on Saturdays and Sundays one hour before scheduled shows. All ticket sales are final.

For more information call the theater at 762-3233.

Alamo to screen ’The Birdcage’

Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock, 120 W. Loop 289, is hosting a special showing of “The Birdcage” at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22.

For the Remakes & Hot Takes series, Alamo is showcasing remakes and adaptations they love. Some are revered, some are controversial, all are worth another look. See what else we have in store for you here.

Director Mike Nichols teams up with his former partner/screenwriter Elaine May for the first time in many years and for the first time together in films to create this sophisticated, remake of the phenomenally popular French musical farce La Cage aux Folles that stars Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, Gene Hackman and Dianne Wiest as two dramatically disparate couples who manage to reconcile their vast differences for the sake of their children who are getting married.

Tickets for this show are $10 and available online at drafthouse.com/lubbock/tickets/the-birdcage/

Movies 16 hosts 25th anniversary showing of ’Braveheart’

Movies 16, 5721 58th St., is hosting a special showing of the 25th anniversary of “Braveheart,” starring Mel Gibson, at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, and 7 p.m. Monday, March 23.

A richly detailed saga of power, passion, and the fight for freedom with Gibson as William Wallace, a bold Scotsman who rallies his countrymen to liberation from oppressive English rule. Winner of five Academy Awards®, including Best Picture, “Braveheart” is “the most sumptuous and involving historical epic since Lawrence of Arabia” (Rod Lurie, Los Angeles Magazine).

This anniversary event includes a sneak peek of Robert the Bruce.

Tickets for this special showing are $12.45 and available for purchase online in advance at atomtickets.com

Lights, Camera, Law hosts ’Good Night, and Good Luck’

Alamo Lubbock and the Texas Tech School of Law will host the next Lights, Camera, Law at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, with the screening of “Good Night, and Good Luck.”

This program serves to showcase popular films and then discuss the legality behind them. Join us for some of your favorites and then stay for a post-film discussion provided by members of the Texas Tech School of Law.

Set during the early days of broadcast journalism in 1950s America, G“Good Night and Good Luck” chronicles the real-life conflict between television newsman Edward R. Murrow and Senator Joseph McCarthy, leader of the House Un-American Activities Committee.

Murrow defied corporate and sponsorship pressures to examine the lies and scaremongering tactics perpetrated by McCarthy during his communist witch hunt, putting a desire to report the facts and enlighten the public at the forefront of his job.

Tickets for this show are $7 each and available online in advance at drafthouse.com/lubbock/tickets

Tickets on sale for Christian musician TobyMac

Grammy award-winning Christian musician TobyMac will be bringing his "Hits Deep Tour" to Lubbock on March 26 at United Supermarkets Arena.

The seven-time Grammy winning artist will be on tour with other rising stars such as Tauren Well, Jordan Feliz, and We Are Messengers.

Tickets are on sale at selectaseatlubbock.com, and can also be purchased by calling (806) 770-2000 or in person at all Select-a-Seat outlets.

For more information, visit tobymac.com.

Crow to play Blue Light Live

Maypearl native Bart Crow is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Blue Light Live, 1806 Buddy Holly Ave.

Crow has put together an impressive track record as a recording artist, having lofted six No. 1 singles onto the Texas Music Chart – one of which, “Wear My Ring,” sold more than 165,000 copies.

He has sold more than 40,000 albums, released five self-co-produced records in just over a decade, including “Dandelion,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Heatseekers South Central chart. He’s been cheered in Country Weekly, on CMT, and one of Rolling Stones “artists you need to know.”

Tickets for this show are $12 at the door.

CATS continues season with ’King Lear’

CATS Playhouse, 2257 34th St., continues its season with Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” March 27, 28 and April 3-4 and 10-11. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

The play tells the tale of a king who bequeaths his power and land to two of his three daughters after they declare their love for him in an extremely fawning and obsequious manner.

His third daughter gets nothing because she will not flatter him as her sisters had done. When he feels disrespected by the two daughters who now have his wealth and power, he becomes furious to the point of madness. He eventually becomes tenderly reconciled to his third daughter, just before tragedy strikes her and then the king.

Tickets for this production are $10 each and are available for purchase online at https://catsplayhouse.com/

Whips N’ Kisses to perform at Jake’s

Jake’s Sports Cafe and Backroom, 5025 50th St., is hosting the biggest, baddest rock show in West Texas, when Whips N’ Kisses returns to their stage at 9 p.m. Friday, March 27.

the show promises the group’s classic set list plus tons of new amazing material. More spandex, more rock

Tickets are $5 at the door.

Presidential Series continues with a cappella group

The Texas Tech Presidential Lecture and Performance Series continues with pop-jazz a cappella group m-pact at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 27, in the Texas Tech Allen Theatre.

Hailed "one of the best pop-jazz vocal groups in the world" by the San Francisco Chronicle, m-pact is respected worldwide as a cutting edge trailblazer in the realm of vocal music. Emerging from an age of auto-tune and overproduction, this Los Angeles-based sextet has cultivated a new generation of ears hungry for the fresh, raw power of nature's "first instrument" - the human voice.

Touring renowned fine arts halls and jazz festivals across four continents, m-pact has performed with pop superstars Sheryl Crow, Boyz II Men, Kenny G, Liza Minnelli, Babyface, Rick Springfield and Jackson Browne, as well as with jazz legends from Ray Charles, Natalie Cole, Bobby McFerrin, and Take 6. Over the last 12 years, their signature sound has been used in both TV themes and animated Disney feature films, and is enjoyed on syndicated radio worldwide.

General admission tickets for this performance are $17 each and available online at selectaseatlubbock.com.

Gatlin Brothers set for two shows at Cactus

Larry, Steve & Rudy - The Gatlin Brothers are set to perform at the Cactus Theater Friday, March 27 and Sunday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m.

The Grammy® award winners and Abilene natives have dazzled audiences for more than 65 years. They have accrued a lifetime of noteworthy achievements, including a Grammy® for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (“Straight Ahead”) and Male Vocalist of the Year, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album. The brothers have accumulated eight #1 singles, 30 Top 40 records; 24 studio albums; and five BMI “Million-Air” Awards.

Some of their hits include “All the Gold In California,” “Houston (Means I’m One Step Closer To You),” “I Don’t Wanna Cry”, “I Just Wish You Were Someone I Love,” “Statues Without Hearts,” “Love Is Just A Game” and “Night Time Magic.”

Tickets for this show are $75 for the first four floor rows; $60 for remaining floor seats; $45 for standard balcony; and $100 for balcony box seats, which include concessions.

Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at the Cactus Theater box office from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and on Saturdays and Sundays one hour before scheduled shows. All ticket sales are final.

For more information call the theater at 762-3233.

Cook’s hosting annual West Texas Roundup car show

Cooks’s Garage, 11002 Highway 87, is hosting the fourth annual West Texas Roundup Pre-1963 Hotrod and Car Show beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, March 27 and all day Saturday, March 28.

The event includes a swap meet, live entertainment, food and a good time.

Cash awards are $1,500 for Best of Show; $500 each for Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Engine; and $300 for Longest Distance.

Trophy award will be given for for Best 30’s, Best 40’s, Best 50’s, Best 60’s, Best Suspension, Best Patina, Most Innovative, Best Truck, Hard Luck, Best Chop, Young Guns, and more.

To register for a car for the show, visit http://cooksgarage.us/west-texas-roundup/

For information about food trucks, booths, or other questions, email us at cooksgarage@yahoo.com

Flippers plans Spring Fest

Flippers Tavern, 1406 Ave. Q, is hosting its Spring Fest from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, March 28.

There will be art, music and fun for all ages. The event will feature some new bands and some local favorites.

Furry friends and kiddos are welcome.

Admission is $10 or $5 with five canned foods or non-perishable boxed items. The food donations will be given to the South Plains Food Bank.

For more information, follow Flippers on Facebook.

Chorale to present ’My Fair Lady’ at annual gala

The Lubbock Chorale will present "My Fair Lady“ at its annual gala scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, in the ballroom of the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center on the Texas Tech campus.

The annual gala serves as the Chorale’s most important fundraiser for scholarships. This elegant evening event, with the audience seated at tables of eight, will include a full dinner menu.

Patrons will enjoy entertaining music performed by the Chorale, soloists, and guest artists. The audience will also have the opportunity to support a very special initiative titled “A Sound Investment,” which helps fund singing scholarships for students of Texas Tech University’s School of Music.

“My Fair Lady” is a musical based on George Bernard Shaw's “Pygmalion,” with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe.

The story concerns Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl who takes speech lessons from professor Henry Higgins, a phoneticist, so that she may pass as a lady. The musical's 1956 Broadway production was a notable critical and popular success.

It set a record for the longest run of any show on Broadway up to that time. It was followed by a hit London production, a popular film version, and many revivals.

General admission tickets for this event are $115 (plus fees) and are available for purchase online at selectaseatlubbock.com and Select-A-Set locations throughout Lubbock.

Jake’s hosts annual Battle of the Bands

The 3rd Annual Battle of the Bands will be held at Jake's Backroom, 5025 50th St., on March 28.

Bands will battle it out in a friendly competition for a chance to win $1,000 and bragging rights for a year as the 2020 winners.

This year, there will be a Songwriting Edition in which every band entered to perform will choose one of their best songs for the Best Song Competition.

All ages welcome. Tickets are $10 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Jinks brings show to Lonestar Amphitheater

Haltom City native and Texas country music singer and songwriter Cody Jinks is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at the Lonestar Amphitheater, 602 E 19th St.

His 2016 album, “I'm Not the Devil,” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, while his 2018 album, “Lifers,” reached No. 2 on the same chart.

Tickets for this show are on sale at www.tixr.com.

TTU School of Music presents spring concert

The Texas Tech University School of Music will presents its spring choral concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 29, in Hemmle Recital Hall.

Featured will be the Matador Singers, University Singers and Women’s Chorale.

The concert is free and open to the public.