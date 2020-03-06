A-J Media

Legendary rock band KISS is making a stop in the Hub City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena for the group’s “End of the Road World Tour,” being billed as the group’s last.

KISS is one of the best-selling bands of all time and is known for their live performances. KISS has played in Lubbock before, at least twice at the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.

KISS traces its roots to Wicked Lester, a New York-based rock ’n’ roll band led by co-founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. Unhappy with the direction of that group, Simmons and Stanley parted ways with the other members in 1972.

Later that year and in early 1973, the group rounded out its sound with Peter Criss on drums and Ace Frehley on lead guitar.

With their make-up and costumes, the band took on the persona of comic book-style characters: the Starchild (Stanley), the Demon (Simmons), the Spaceman or Space Ace (Frehley), and the Catman (Criss), according to a profile of the band.

Due to creative differences, both Criss and Frehley had departed the group by 1982. Original members Simmons and Stanley are joined by Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer in 2020’s KISS.

Having sold more than 75 million records worldwide, KISS also holds the title as America's No. 1 Gold record award-winning group of all time, having earned 30 Gold albums. KISS has 14 platinum albums, with three albums being multi-Platinum.

On April 10, 2014, the four original members of Kiss were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Among the rock band’s most-well-known hits are “I was Made for Lovin’ You,” “Love Gun,” “Lick It Up,” “Shout It Out Loud,” “Beth,” “Calling Dr. Love,” and “Rock ’n’ Roll All Night,” among many others.

Tickets start at $64.50, with limited seats available. Tickets ranging for a higher price are more readily available and are on sale and selectaseatlubbock.com or area Select-a-Seat outlets.