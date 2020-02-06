Rock ’n’ roll legends the Rolling Stones are bringing their No Filter tour to Austin for a stop at the Circuit of the Americas Super Stage on May 24.

Tickets to the show will start at $98 and go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Feb. 14. A presale for American Express cardholders begins 10 a.m. Feb. 12.

This will be the Stones’ second appearance in Austin. Their first was 14 years ago, when they rocked Zilker Park in 2006.

Circuit of the Americas uses the Super Stage to present artists who are too large to fit in the track’s Germania Insurance Amphitheater. Nicki Minaj played the stage during the 2015 X games and Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and Pink have put in appearances on it during the Formula One Grand Prix post-race shows.

For the Stones concert, the circuit is adding hillside bleachers with reserved seating, trackside premium seating and luxury lounge boxes. It also is renovating the hillside lawn, promising "an improved slope" and "greatly enhanced sight lines and an enhanced sound experience."

The circuit also is making special picnic baskets for two and RV camping packages available for the show.

More information is available at thecircuit.com/stones.

Rolling Stones in Austin

A look back at the only other time the band has played here, at Zilker Park in 2006:

‘A Stones tour as a seismic cultural event’

2006 review: ‘the best show of the year’

2006 scene: ‘Our first time in your fair city’