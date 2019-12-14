A-J Media

The Flying J Wranglers will present "White Mountain Christmas" at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.

This is the group's 18th annual appearance in Lubbock.

Hailing from Alto, N.M., the Flying J Wranglers take their holiday show on the road to celebrate Christmas the Western Way.

The group provides an evening of music, humor and yuletide cheer as they sing and play a mix of western, spiritual and popular Christmas classics.

The group was founded by James and Cindy Hobbs based on their love of music and performing, especially traditional Western Music, according to information from their website flyingjwranch.com

James sings lead and tenor, writes western songs and plays the rhythm guitar. A former national champion yodeler, Cindy is a strong Western Music vocalist.

The group also includes Jayson Jones, a true cowboy who plays bass guitar, sings baritone and plays mandolin, guitar and fiddle. He has been with the group for five years. In addition to his time with the Flying J Wranglers, Jones is also a renowned buckle and spur maker, according to the website.

Tim McCasland is the newest member of the Flying J Wranglers, having spent more than 20 years as an instructor at South Plains College in Levelland. He has more than 50 years of musical experience as a professional musician and is familiar with multiple styles of music.

Fiddle player Corinna Ripple comes to the Wranglers from northern California. She joined the group after being part of the well-known bluegrass and country music program also at South Plains College. She also sings harmonies and is an occasional lead vocalist.

Rounding out the group is Greg Meeks, who is a former member of the Western group Sagegbrush Sounds out of the Texas Panhandle. Meeks grew up in a farming and ranching family and has always had a love for Western and Gospel music. He sings high tenor, lead, classic Western baritone, and sometimes chips in on a bass part on a gospel song.

This show is fun and family-friendly in every imaginable way: from great, traditional music to sketch comedy to homespun humor - this show has it all and is a family tradition for many.

Tickets for this show are $25 for all reserved floor seats and $20 for standard balcony seats.

Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at the Cactus Theater box office from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and on Saturdays and Sundays one hour before scheduled shows. All ticket sales are final.

For more information call the theater at 762-3233.