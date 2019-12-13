Time for another full disclosure confession: I’m not a fan of “Jumanji,” the 1995 Joe Johnston film that starred Robin Williams. The idea, based on the Chris Van Allsberg picture book, was good, and the actors, along with the action, made it fun. But the whole thing was too cartoonish for me.



The rest of the confession is that I didn’t even bother to see the 2017 reboot, “Welcome to the Jungle,” with Dwayne Johnson in the lead. Yet, I was told it was pretty good, and the fact that it brought in just under a billion dollars at the box office piqued my interest. When I heard a sequel was in the works, I made a note to check out the first. I didn’t get around to it till the day before seeing “The Next Level,” but the good news is that both films are terrific fantasy-adventures that are geared for all ages, and part two, though taking some chances by fooling with the story’s formula, is as good as part one.



Director Jake Kasdan and most of his writing team are back, as is everyone of importance from the first cast, along with some just-right additions to it. It’s set two years later. The four high school friends from the first - Spencer, Martha, Fridge and Bethany - have gone their separate ways. Spencer has moved to New York, Bethany is traveling the world, Martha has taken to wearing a nose ring and calling herself M, and Fridge ... well, Fridge is still Fridge.



Everyone is going to be home for the holidays, which might be a bit difficult for Spencer and Martha, as their long-distance romance hasn’t lasted. And Spencer’s house is going to be a little crowded, since his grandfather Eddie (Danny DeVito) has moved in for a while. Maybe even more crowded after Eddie’s old business partner Milo (Danny Glover) comes for a visit and, against his wishes, takes part in a long-running argument with Eddie.



It’s when Spencer is alone, feeling blue, and coming to the conclusion that life in the game was better than life outside of it, that this fantasy-adventure really begins. When his pals come looking for him, but find only the partly working remnants of the old game console, two lines of dialogue set things in motion: “I think he went back in,” and “We gotta go get him.”



What’s that term? Oh, yes ... Things go terribly wrong.



Though the same avatars pop up within the world of Jumanji - played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and (she’s so gorgeous she makes my knees weak) Karen Gillan), the same “real-life” people aren’t inside them. Spencer is nowhere to be found, Eddie and Milo have been dragged into the game, and Bethany has been left behind. And, hold on, since the console was damaged, there have been a few changes in the game’s makeup and rules, most of them leading to good comic results.



There are familiar characters - Nigel (Rhys Darby) is there to announce, “Once again, Jumanji is in great peril, and only you can help.” There are new ones - Jurgen the Brutal (Rory McCann - you know him as The Hound) is the bad guy threating Jumanji. And there’s a mission - the Falcon Jewel must be recovered.



Characters disappear, then appear. Sometimes they’re the same as they were in the previous film, sometimes they’ve “changed.” Here’s a hint: Dwayne Johnson does a pretty darn good impersonation of Danny DeVito, as does Kevin Hart of Danny Glover. The same goes for Awkwafina, who shows up as one person, then “becomes” another.



The ever-moving story jumps from the jungle to the desert to a snowy mountaintop, and features excellent visual effects, ranging from people falling out of the sky to, in the film’s best action sequence, an attack by a herd of vicious mandrills. Along with outstanding fight choreography, there’s some storytelling that works on multiple planes: the Eddie/Milo relationship, the reality-bound friends who have come back home, and the characters within the game. If you haven’t seen “Welcome to the Jungle,” you won’t get some of the plot references and jokes, but the film will still be fun. If you want to know what studios think about possible future sequels, stay for the post-credits scene.



“Jumani: The Next Level”

Written by Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg; directed by Jake Kasdan

With Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Awkwafina

Rated PG-13