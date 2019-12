After headlining Austin City Limits Festival in 2019, Australian psych rock outfit Tame Impala has a new album due out on Feb. 14 with a North American tour set to begin in March.

The tour hits Austin on July 23 with a stop at the Frank Erwin Center. Tickets to the show go on sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available online at TexasBoxOffice.com or by phone at (512) 477-6060 or 1-800-982-BEVO (2386).