As Austin360’s Peter Blackstock indicated in our holiday concert gift guide published earlier this year, “Since moving to a spacious new site southeast of Lockhart two years ago, the roots-oriented festival born in Round Rock and long held in Driftwood has significantly stepped up its game in terms of bookings.”

The festival’s 2020 lineup appears to continue this trend. High profile acts on the bill for next year’s OSMF include the Head and the Heart, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, JJ Grey & Mofro and Tanya Tucker.

Sam Bush, Jade Bird, Hiss Golden Messenger and the Travelin' McCourys will also play the festival alongside local faves Shinyribs and the Deer.

Four-day passes to the festival range from $169 general admission to $699 platinum, with camping and parking add-ons available. 1616 FM 3158, Tilmon/Dale. oldsettlersmusicfest.org