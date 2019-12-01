After not being in the community for many years, the Amarillo Opera is hosting its second annual Messiah Sing-In performance at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 1100 S Harrison St.

General Artistic Director Mary Jane Johnson said the opera’s sing-in event was originally hosted at Amarillo College in the lobby of its fine arts building. People would bring instruments as well as scores to sing the chorus parts of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah.

“Everyone would play and sing, no rehearsal, nothing,” she said. “It was just fun.”

When the college stopped hosting it, various churches around the area took over hosting the event. When Johnson returned to the Amarillo Opera, she said she wanted to bring it back after it had not been hosted for many years.

For this year’s event, conductors and organists from around the Panhandle will come to the First Presbyterian Church to help the choir, as well as members of the community, perform the piece. While there are solos within the work, community members will serve as the chorus.

Opera assistant Carol Coleson said hosting this event in the community once again helps keep the tradition alive.

“I feel like it is something exposing the younger generations to something they don’t get to hear or see every day,” Coleson said. “There’s a lot of Christmas specials on TV, but they don’t cover the Messiah or classical music. If churches quit doing it, this is their access to it.”

Johnson said any community member can participate, no matter what their skill level of singing is. But community members are also welcome to sit and listen to the performance, appreciating the organ at the church as well as the chorus from the community.

Johnson hopes the event will continue to grow in the future. The goal is to eventually host the sing-in at the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, accompanied by the local orchestra.

Coleson said this event serves as the opera’s community outreach. The community is what helps make this event succeed.

“It’s an event we offer to the community,” she said. “There’s no charge. It’s the one event of the season where we try and give back … It’s less about how many people come or making money. It’s more about giving back to our community.”

For more information about the Amarillo Opera’s second annual Messiah Sing-In performance, visit www.amarilloopera.org.