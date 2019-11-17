To jump-start the Christmas season, the Amarillo College Conservatory Theatre will host a production of Barbara Robinson’s “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23 and at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 in the Ordway Auditorium, located at 2201 S. Washington St.

To jump-start the Christmas season, the Amarillo College Conservatory Theatre will host a production of Barbara Robinson’s “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23 and at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 in the Ordway Auditorium, located at 2201 S. Washington St.

Angel Garcia, the director of the production as well as the artistic director of the conservatory theatre, said this is the first time he has ever been in the position of director. Though his time at West Texas A&M University as well as in other productions at the conservatory theatre, he has served as assistant director.

While this production is his first as director, Garcia said it is not nerve-wracking.

“You definitely have to field a lot more questions and have your head a bit more squarely on your shoulders,” he said. “But it wasn’t nerve-wracking. This is definitely what I live for. I thrive in a live theater environment. Things change every day. Things continue to grow, and you have to find a way to put the pieces together, no matter what you are given.”

Garcia wanted to bring something new to the show, even though it was recently done by the theater. By taking a different approach to the show, he said new life was brought to it.

“I took the approach of delving into the character of the show, rather than the spectacle of it,” he said. “I wanted my audience to come in and be completely engulfed and embraced by that Christmas season feeling, that warm fuzzy (feeling) that everyone knows but it’s not quite tangible. I want to make it tangible for my audience.”

Another way Garcia made this iteration of the show different was casting all of the adult roles in the show to area high school students. This gives the students the chance to expand their range by playing characters older than the actors playing them.

Rachel Helterbran, an actor performing in the production as Imogene, said this is her first primary role in the theater. The character of Imogene is wild, yet street-smart.

“It’s a lot harder because I have to leave everything I know, like manners and all that stuff, to be rowdy and wild,” she said. “It is really fun.”

While she was inspired by the conservatory’s prior production, Helterbran wanted to bring her own style to her character of Imogene.

“I think it is fun to bring my little tidbit of myself and what I’ve learned to this production,” she said.

This is the first production for Toby Talbott as well, who is performing in the production as Ollie. He said he loves how the character is crazy and sneaky.

Talbott said throughout the process, he has learned from the high school students in the play, watching them act and seeing if he can apply anything he learned to his own acting style.

Garcia said he hopes the audience walks away from the production having that feeling of Christmas inside of them.

“There is a certain time of year where the spirit kicks into overdrive and it makes your heart two or three degrees warmer,” he said. “I really hope to impart that feeling into this play, into the students themselves and hopefully the audience whenever they see it.”

Talbott said this show would be entertaining to him even if he was not one of the actors.

“It’s a great show and it shows the true meaning of Christmas,” Talbott said. “Me watching it myself, it’s actually entertaining, even though I’m in it. I guess that would be really entertaining for people, because it is their first time seeing it.”

General admission tickets are $12 and are available at the door or from students with the Amarillo College Conservatory Theatre. For more information, call (806)371-2920.