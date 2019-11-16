A-J Media

Lubbock Community Theatre’s Youth Artist Guild’s presents the classic “Snow White” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Lubbock Community Theatre, 4230 Boston Ave.

Directed by Nicole Caddel and youth director Destiny Duniven, The Brothers Grimm fairy tale tells the story Snow White, a lonely princess living with her stepmother, a vain Queen.

The Queen (portrayed by Azlynn Pinner) worries that Snow White (portrayed by Saige Jolley) will be more beautiful than her, so she forces Snow White to work as a maid and asks her Magic Mirror (portrayed by Dakota Boyles) daily "who is the fairest one of all?" For years the mirror always answers that the Queen is, pleasing her.

One day, the Magic Mirror informs the Queen that Snow White is now "the fairest" in the land. The jealous Queen orders her huntsman to take Snow White into the forest and kill her. He does not.

Not dead, Snow White finds refuge in the cottage of seven dwarfs Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, and Dopey (portrayed by Joleigh Torres, Jack Lindsey, Atticus Haislip, Hadley Haislip, Ben Lindsey, Blakely Clark and Addison Parum).

Based on the German fairy tale, the story was the first full-length cel animated feature film and the earliest Walt Disney Studios animated feature film, being released in 1937.

This family-friendly production, will have the audience recognizing familiar characters such as the lovely Snow White, the mischievous dwarfs, the handsome Prince, and the evil Queen, while also meeting new characters and encountering exciting plot twists.

Come experience this popular tale, but beware of beautiful, shiny, juicy apples.

Snow White is suitable for all ages and the young and the young-at-heart will enjoy this much-loved fairy tale.

This all-youth production is student-produced with students operating the lights and sound, designing costumes and makeup, serving as ushers, stage managers, as well as acting on the stage.

Tickets for this production are $16.70 for adults and $11 for children ages 12 and younger (service fees included) and may be purchased online at lubbockcommunitytheatre.org, or by calling (806) 749-2416.