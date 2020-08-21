Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending Aug. 17:

• Prescott Treasures, 1108 Ave. J.

• Boutique 3:16, 2902 Vicksburg Ave. Apt 113.

• Royal Boutique, 4112 34th St.

• Terra Design, 3705 24th St.

• A Stitch In Style Alterations, 2012 34th St.

• Mountain Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning, 2102 Ave. J.

• Chaos Toyz, 4206 46th St.

• Hub City Promotions, 4619 Detroit Ave.

• Underground Ordnance, LLC, 3611 N. County Road 2000 Unit 4.

• Betancourt Trading, 909 Ironton Drive

• Inkpressive, 6201 13th St.

• Stitch It, 5609 Emory St.

• Caprock It, 3410 98th St., Ste 4106.

• Penguin Ice, LLC, 10122 Ave. W.

• Quantumlinq Computing, 3417 73rd St., Ste. C.

• Quick Foam Insulation, LLC, 11002 Highway 87.

• Bar A Boutique, 7439 105th St.

• Chanticleer Designs, LLC, 5834 101st St.

• Donnajune, 11002 Genoa Ave.

• Hub City Constrictors, 8004 Beaufort Ave.

• Inkpressive, 8511 Valencia Ave. Unit 1.

• Jeremy's Window Tint, 6706 76th St. Unit 17.

• Wilson Stoneworx, 7423 87th St. Unit 10.