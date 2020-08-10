Former United States Attorney Joe Brown announced the opening of his private law office in Sherman this week.

Brown served as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas from February of 2018 until May of 2020, and for 17 years as the Criminal District Attorney of Grayson County.

"I am really looking forward to being back around more and starting a new law practice that will allow me to be back involved in the community and helping people," said Brown in a written statement about the move. The Sherman native said, "I love this area. It is just a good place to live. I have invested a lot in the community, and this is where my family wants to be."

His practice will focus on state and federal criminal defense, business litigation, and personal injury law.

"I love the idea of being a small town lawyer, even though we really aren’t that small anymore. This is still a community where you recognize people at the store, and people respect each other enough that we avoid some of the non-sense that happens in other places. I expect I will be doing a wide variety of legal work. It is a new adventure, for sure."

Brown will office on the second floor of the Boardwalk Building at 100 N. Travis, on the courthouse square.

"I still, of course, have interest in politics," said Brown. "Right now, this is the right time for me to be in private practice."