



The Del Valle school board has approved an incentive package for Tesla that would give the electric vehicle maker $46.4 million in property tax breaks over 10 years if it locates a proposed $1 billion factory in southeastern Travis County.

The subsidy is one of the largest economic development agreements to date in the Austin area.

Officials in Del Valle, the area where the plant would be located, say it would be a net gain economically, regardless of the amount allowed for the tax breaks.

The vote was 7-1 at Thursday night’s board meeting, with Trustee Susanna Woody against.

Rebecca Birch, president of the Del Valle school board, thanked the more than 400 people who submitted comments, a number she said was record-breaking for the school district.

"We’ve been trying to get attention out here for a while," Birch said, saying that the area "has always been a diamond in the rough."

Birch and several other trustees — along with a number of Tesla backers that included Austin-area commercial real estate brokers, civic and business leaders — said the factory would be a win for the area.

Birch called the proposed factory a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a project of a magnitude that that very few districts get the chance to see.

Before the vote, Birch read mostly positive comments in support of the factory.

Some, though, expressed concerns, saying more specifics are needed, including about starting wages, the number of jobs that would be temporary versus permanent and a review of Tesla’s corporate record for labor, environmental and other issues.

One resident said Tesla has not been "sufficiently candid with the community," and others expressed skepticism that Tesla has not kept its promises in other states, a criticism Tesla officials have disputed.

Woody, the lone dissenting vote, said she felt the process was "completely rushed." She said she felt uncomfortable with it, saying the board was not given all options.

"It would be a disadvantage for our community" for the next 10 years, Woody said. "And I’m not going to put that one on the district."

Tesla has said it would bring 5,000 jobs to the factory over time, many of them unskilled labor requiring no more than a high school education. The company said it will offer a host of expanded curriculum opportunities, including internships, apprenticeships and mentoring and career-building programs.

Del Valle Trustee Elvia Guadian said the district is "ecstatic with all these opportunities."

The starting pay for the Tesla jobs would be about $35,000 a year. The median annual wage would be $68,303, plus benefits, and the average annual wage would be $47,147, according to documents Tesla has filed.

"This is amazing," Del Valle Trustee Darla Wegner said. "It’s just the opportunity we’ve been waiting for."

Rohan Patel, senior global director of public policy and business development for Tesla, said the passion the Del Valle district has for its students "make this the best possible location."

That’s despite the expense that will be involved, he said, in environmental remediation of the site — 2,100 acres at Texas 130 and Harold Green Road that is now home to a Martin Marietta sand and gravel mining site. Tesla has not yet made a final decision on a site, and Tulsa, Okla., also is in the mix.

In addition to the Del Valle tax breaks, Travis County is considering an incentive package that would give about $14.7 million in property tax rebates to Tesla over 10 years. The county is negotiating its agreement with Tesla. After recent meetings, including a closed session Tuesday, county commissioners are scheduled to take up the matter again next Tuesday.

Last month, in separate meetings, Travis County and Del Valle school officials briefed commissioners and trustees on the proposed factory, and their incentive proposals.

The school district’s proposal had called for a tax break estimated at $49.7 million over 10 years. However, an analysis prepared for the district by consulting firm Moak, Casey and Associates projected that the agreement could result in a $3.3 million shortfall for the district in the first few years of the deal. The agreement now calls on Tesla to reimburse the school district for any potential loss of tax revenue "as a result of the agreement," according to Jonathan Harris, chief communications, community relations and compliance officer for the Del Valle school district. "The amount of actual revenue shortfall in a given year, if any, will be calculated and presented to Tesla on an annual basis," Harris said by email.

The Del Valle tax breaks would be in the form of a Chapter 313 economic development agreement. In a virtual meeting in June, Del Valle Superintendent Annette Tielle told trustees that only projects that provide more tax revenue to the state than the proposed offset are eligible, to ensure a net benefit flows to the state, the school district and the community.

Tielle said that, under the current plan, Tesla would pay its full property tax bill after 10 years.

Local business and civic leaders have said Tesla is just what the region needs at a desperate time when the metro is losing retail, service and other jobs because of the pandemic.

But members of groups representing workers’ rights, community and environmental interests have called out Tesla on what they say is its poor record at factories in other states.

On Wednesday, however, Ed Latson, executive director of the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association, shared a different view.

Latson told Travis County commissioners that a Tesla factory would be "an extraordinary opportunity — a political, cultural and economic win" that will bring "hundreds of millions" of dollars in economic impact to a neglected area. He said Tesla’s thousands of jobs will create a "pathway to the middle class" for many residents.

Despite safety and employee relations concerns surrounding Tesla, "major manufacturers here are not unionized and have great track records, and I would expect no less from Tesla," Latson told commissioners. "We expect Tesla to be a fantastic partner and come through on everything they say they'll do."

Tamara Atkinson, chief executive officer of Workforce Solutions Capital Area, told county commissioners Tuesday that Tesla would be a hub for local hiring and would benefit students through apprenticeships and other programs.

"We believe that Tesla would support the strategic plan to lift people out of poverty into good jobs," Atkinson said.