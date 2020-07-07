Austin-based education tech startup A Cloud Guru plans to add 90 employees by the end of the year after experiencing explosive revenue growth, the company says.

A Cloud Guru offers "beginner-friendly" cloud certification classes, a content library and hands-on labs about platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure. Brothers Sam and Ryan Kroonenburg started the company in 2015 in Melbourne, Australia, before moving its headquarters to Austin in 2019.

The company employs about 400 people, with offices in Austin, Fort Worth, Melbourne and London. The company estimates it will have about 150 Austin-based employees, including new hires, by the end of the year. That would roughly triple the company’s Austin headcount from last year.

About two-thirds of A Cloud Guru’s new Austin hires are expected to be in sales, marketing, customer support and administrative functions like financial, legal and operations. The company has also recently added product and engineering positions in Austin.

The growth come as the education technology startup saw its business boom even amid the coronavirus pandemic. A Cloud Guru has tripled its revenue in the past six months, and expects to reach $80 million in annual recurring revenue, according to the company.

The company says it has added a number of both individual students and enterprise customers. The company says about 2 million students and 4,000 companies have used its platform, which features about 300 courses, labs and quizzes.

Katie Bullard, president of A Cloud Guru, joined the company in December. She said A Cloud Guru is providing away for its customers tackle the shortage of technology talent by helping individuals and enterprises train employees on needed skills.

Amid the pandemic, the need for remote training options and training in cloud technology has increased, she said.

"Remote work is accelerating the need to adopt the cloud. Companies are moving away from managing physical infrastructure in office. They're looking for more flexible systems," Bullard said. "The transition of employees working remotely is accelerating the need to have location and training for all of this. Everyone has to get skilled up on cloud."

In December, the company acquired Fort Worth-based IT training platform Linux Academy, which specializes in courses for cloud computing, DevOps, containers, security, big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

At the time, the company said the acquisition created one of the largest cloud-computing training programs. About 200 employees from Linux Academy joined the combined company.