Having Tesla Inc. locate a $1 billion electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the Del Valle area would offer enticing possibilities: It could be a financial boon to Travis County and bring academic benefits as well as job-training programs for the Del Valle school district’s students.

That’s what Del Valle school district officials told board trustees at a specially called meeting Thursday evening to discuss an incentive package for Tesla that would amount to $50 million in property tax breaks over 10 years. The incentives are being proposed as Tesla considers building what it calls a "gigafactory" on 2,100 acres near Texas 130 and Harold Green Road, in the Del Valle area in southeastern Travis County.

But numerous residents, speaking via Zoom at the board’s virtual meeting, voiced opposition against the proposed incentives. One opponent said asking any local school district during a pandemic to "hand over millions" to the multi-billion corporate giant "is simply ridiculous." Tesla has a stock market value of more than $180 billion.

Others noted that the tax breaks would come "at the expense of children’s education."

But a number of other residents said the project would be an economic driving force for a part of the county that is underserved, has a large minority population and needs more jobs.

"The tax incentives would be outweighed by the development that would occur," one resident said.

The public comments, both for and against the incentives, mirrored those from residents who spoke at a virtual Travis County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday. Some residents told commissioners they favored the incentives, while others noted how Tesla has failed to live up to its obligations in other states and has a poor corporate record of violating health, safety and labor laws.

Travis County commissioners and the Del Valle school board did not take action on the proposed incentives at their respective meetings this week. Votes will be scheduled for subsequent meetings.

Under the type of incentive agreement the Del Valle school district is considering — known as Chapter 313 — local tax revenue that school districts forgo is substantially replaced by the state through its school funding formula, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

At Thursday’s meeting, Tesla officials — including Rohan Patel, senior global director of public policy and business development — enumerated the benefits that would flow to the county, school district and local community from Tesla’s proposed 4.5-million-square-foot factory.

Valerie Capers Workman, Tesla’s vice president of people, highlighted the partnerships, internships, apprenticeships and job-training and workforce development programs that Tesla plans to create in fields like robotics and automation.

In addition, on top of the 5,000 jobs the factory would create over time, the plant would have larger economic development ripple effects throughout the region, Tesla officials and local economists have said.

Tesla has said entry-level pay would start at $35,000 a year. The average annual wage would be $47,147 and the median annual salary would be $68,303. The jobs would have full benefits, and Patel said the company plans to hire predominantly local, full-time workers. Some residents say Tesla’s entry-level and median annual wages qualify as low-income for the Austin region, under federal guidelines.

"We want to hire as many people as we can from the local communities in which we operate," Patel said.

Patel and Workman said that, contrary to some reports in the press, the company cares about its workers and stands by its record on employee health and safety. Several local residents, however, cited specific violations reported in various newspaper articles.

In addition to the Del Valle school district, Travis County is negotiating with Tesla on an incentives package that would amount to about $14.7 million in property tax rebates over 10 years if it builds its plant here.

The property Tesla is eyeing is a sand and gravel mining site with a concrete plant owned and operated by Martin Marietta. The Martin Marietta plant would be relocated on the site to make way for the factory. Patel said Tesla would "transform" the mining site, which would require "some expense" for environmental remediation. The factory ultimately would "have a huge positive environmental impact," Patel told board members.

Tesla has not yet made a final decision on the location of its planned factory; Tulsa, Okla., also is currently in play. However, Patel said the Travis County site "has risen to the top of our search," although no land has yet been purchased in any location that is being considered.

Patel said incentives wouldn’t be a reason for Tesla to choose the Austin area, but said they are "a prerequisite" to make the economics work.

Tesla hopes to start construction on the factory in the third quarter of this year. The new facility would manufacture the company’s future Cybertruck electric pickup and serve as a second site for building its Model Y SUV.

Annette Tielle, superintendent of the Del Valle school district, told board members: "We’re very excited about this opportunity to be able to partner with Tesla. We feel very strongly this is something that would benefit our students and benefit our district. We want our students to have opportunities, and this is something we know will take them to high heights."

School district officials said the tax incentive agreement will be a net benefit to the district, and over time will provide more revenue than the district is currently receiving.

In a written statement Thursday, Dale Craymer, president of the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association, told the American-Statesman: "A lot of attention will be drawn to tax benefit Tesla will receive, but what really matters is the taxes they will pay. Even with incentives, Tesla will pay over $100 million in property taxes to Del Valle ISD over the next 25 years, tens of millions of dollars of property taxes to Travis County and other jurisdictions, and millions of dollars in sales and franchise taxes to the state. Property taxes in Texas are over 60% higher than other states. Without incentives, it’s difficult for Texas to compete."

Laura Huffman, president and CEO of the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, said the plant will provide "jobs at all levels" and be a "generational opportunity for students and the district" and the state as a whole.

Cara Briggs, who works in the Del Valle area, spoke in favor of the incentives, telling the board that Tesla will be "an opportunity as well as a benefit for this community."

Another resident, Jonathan Clark, said Del Valle should welcome the opportunity to attract an innovative organization like Tesla.

"It would be insane, crazy and stupid to not make this deal happen," Clark said.

But local resident Manuel Quinto-Pozos told board members not to be swayed by Tesla’s presentations.

"Don’t fall for the TV advertisement. Look at their past actions," Quinto-Pozos said.

Quinto-Pozos cited reports that Tesla in California had more injuries and illnesses from 2014 to 2017 than some other auto plants did, and Tesla’s were more serious by comparison. He also cited issues at Tesla’s Reno, Nev. plant, involving workplace safety and chemical spills.

Cyrus Reed, director of the Lone Star Chapter of the Sierra Club, said that while he shares Tesla’s goals of creating a future "not so constrained by carbon," he urged Del Valle trustees to delay a vote on the incentives to allow more time for community input.

Reed said he is neither for nor against the incentives, but wants the board to give careful consideration to matters such as paid sick leave and worker safety during construction.

"I want to see some better assurances before you vote," Reed said.

Several representatives with local labor groups said Del Valle should get assurances from Tesla that it will build its plant with local building and trade contractors.

Daniel Segura-Kelly, who lives in the Del Valle area and is president of the Southeast Democratic Alliance, said the board should secure commitments from Tesla to provide "good wages and benefits" and to hire from within the community.

"We’re very excited about Tesla coming and the potential to bring jobs and an economic boost," Segura-Kelly said. "We want a good neighbor."

Local resident Alex Murphy echoed that view.

"Before you approve a tax cut, work to demand legally binding agreements for how they should treat their workers," Murphy said, saying Tesla should offer paid family sick leave, permanent jobs and the right for workers to unionize if they want.

"Tesla is promising the world," Murphy said, "but they have yet to promise that our students are going to be treated right."