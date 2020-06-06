PlainsCapital Bank in Lubbock announced Wilson Wicks has joined the University Avenue location as the Vice President, correspondent banking loan officer.

Wicks is a Texas Tech graduate and part of Leadership Lubbock. He has served as senior Vice President of correspondent banking and commercial lending at City Bank, and has over 15 years of banking and lending experience in Lubbock, Austin and Irving.

“We’re excited to welcome Wilson to PlainsCapital Bank in Lubbock,” said John Owens, West Texas region chairman for PlainsCapital. “He will play a key role in assisting the clients we serve by providing tailored correspondent banking products, services and solutions.”

In his new role, Wicks will be managing corresponding banking relationships throughout Texas and New Mexico. He will also be developing and managing a commercial loan portfolio.

“I’m thrilled to begin offering our banking clients the first-rate services and products they need to support their clients’ financial endeavors,” said Wicks.