Pantex contractor CNS contributes more than $150k to local charities

Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) and Pantex employees are reinvesting in their communities in a number of ways, according to a news release.

CNS, which manages and operates the Pantex Plant for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration, recently donated $10,000 to the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon Emergency Relief Fund and another $10,000 to Amarillo Area Foundation (AAF) Disaster Relief Fund. These contributions are in addition to earlier donations of $2,500 to the High Plains Food Bank and $2,500 to United Way of Amarillo & Canyon Emergency Relief Fund. To further push contribution efforts, Pantex participated in the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon’s first-ever Virtual Telethon, which raised more than $80,000 for the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

“As a company, we are happy to partner with community organizations for the betterment of Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle — where our employees work, live, and give,” Jason Bohne, CNS Senior Director of Communications, said in the news release. “During this stressful and difficult time, we feel it is even more important to take an active part in our communities and the welfare of residents across the area.”

The release also says CNS and Pantex employees are continuing a five-year tradition of providing grants to nonprofit organizations in the Texas Panhandle through the CNS Pantex Community Investment Fund, in coordination with the Amarillo Area Foundation. An advisory committee of Pantex employees are determining distribution donations totaling $121,500. The committee prioritized the submissions from organizations located and operating in the 12 contiguous counties surrounding Pantex to fund basic needs, child and family development, education, community development, financial literacy, and health and wellness.

Including the latest round of grants, to date CNS has donated more than $860,000 to area non-profit organizations since 2016 through the Amarillo Area Foundation. For this year’s grants, all applications have been received, and funds are scheduled for distribution in June.

CNS also contributed $10,000 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle’s “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” fundraiser, after this year’s event was canceled.