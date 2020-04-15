Coder, an Austin startup that makes open-source tools and a platform for software developers, has raised $30 million, the company said Wednesday.

The funding round was led by GGV Capital and also had investments from Redpoint Ventures, Uncork Capital and In-Q-Tel.

The investment will help drive product innovation and global growth as well as go towards increased hiring, the company said. The round brings Coder’s total funding to date to $43 million.

Coder makes tools and a platform designed to help organizations increase productivity and configure, secure and scale development environments. The platform lets users write code across any device and works with cloud providers directly, according to the company.

Ammar Bandukwala, 21, Kyle Carberry, 22, and John Andrew Entwistle, 22, started Coder in 2017. They met as teens when they worked together to run a gaming server company and later other internet-based companies. They founded Coder after graduating from high school and moving to Austin in 2017.

"Pretty much every day after school, we were like hopping on Skype and working on the company," Entwistle said. "During that time, we really watched pretty much everything move to the cloud, and we wondered why this wasn't being done for software engineers."

Coder’s tools are built to be fully cloud-integrated, which allows for coding on a number of devices, from a tablet to a high-end computer. The platform also allows for real-time collaboration, according to the company.

Coder has grown to 25 employees, and is planning to roughly double the team in the next year, adding more engineers, marketers and salespeople.

As part of the funding deal, GGV Capital managing partner Glenn Solomon will join Coder’s board of directors.

"The Coder founders are rare talents. They built a platform embraced by both developers and enterprises. The platform showcases the value of centrally managed remote development environments, meaning security and productivity aren’t mutually exclusive," Solomon said in a written statement.

Coder is seeing increased demand as companies look for secure ways to keep developers productive while employees work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Entwistle said.

"Coder as a product facilitates secure and productive software development for these organizations from anywhere, whether they're working from home or within the office," he said.

Entwistle said the pandemic has also inflated Austin’s already rich talent pool as other companies lay off or furlough workers.

"Unfortunately, there are a lot of really great people who are now in the market," he said. "But that means there's a lot of great talent for us to talk to and to bring on to the company. I'm really proud that Coder’s able to be a landing place for a lot of these really great people."