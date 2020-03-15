The other day I found out that they canceled the rest of the semester of in-person classes at West Texas A&M, which I think is probably a good idea to try and limit spreading the coronavirus.

My daughter is a student there and apparently, they are going to do all labs etc. online, something I believe should benefit all of the students with WT taking their safety into account as a number one priority. I know this makes me maybe just a little bit stingy but I have a kid in college. Are they going to refund part of the lab fees since it shouldn’t cost as much to do these experiments online as it would in the lab?

Oh, well, safety first.

They have canceled sporting events and concerts and some states have put a ban on mass gatherings from what I have read. I hope the upcoming Bob Dylan concert in Amarillo doesn’t get canceled and that by then we have this under control. I’ve always wanted to see Bob Dylan in concert and I really like the opening band Daniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. If it gets to happen, I believe it will be a lot of fun.

We are members of the Dry Cleaning and Laundry institute, and because of that, we probably take a few more precautionary steps than some. I think a lot of these little things could be beneficial to everybody. We never use the same laundry baskets for the dirty clothes as the clean ones. I never thought about this while doing my own laundry at home but there are a lot of little things that can be trapped in dirty laundry and end up in the basket so when you put the clean clothes back in there you are just contaminating the clean clothes with what you had hoped to clean off.

We also sterilize both the clean and dirty laundry baskets every day. The DLI with information from the CDC put out that the dry cleaning process, which includes cleaning and pressing, is effective on most viruses. They do advise to launder in as hot a water as the garment can be, specifically 160 degrees, and with chlorine bleach if possible.

The detergents we use are so much more powerful than what is available to the general public that a good dry cleaner will also have to run a chemical base to neutralize any remaining acid out of the laundry prior to it being acceptable to press. I know my plan to be proactive is to remove my dirty work clothes as soon as I get home, wash my face and hands, and throw my work clothes into the laundry bag until I can get them to the dry cleaners to be properly cleaned.

We also clean bedding and sheets. If you have never slept on a bed with pressed sheets, it is an awesome experience that I highly recommend trying.

David Koen is an Amarillo native who owns Doche Cleaders and is an active member of the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute. Learn more at dochecleanersamarillo.com