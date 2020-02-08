A needed second Lubbock location of a Texas favorite will open this month, and progress is being made on restaurants opening this year at the South Plains Mall.

Torchy‘s Tacos

The second location of Torchy‘s Tacos will open at 3204 W. Loop 289 on Feb. 19.

There will be a grand opening party at the new restaurant on Feb. 17 from 5-8 p.m. The event will include free tacos, drinks and entertainment, according to a news release.

The first Torchy‘s location in Lubbock opened in 2014 at 2407 Ninth St.

“Lubbock is an eclectic city. In addition to its rich Texas history and culture, it’s also home to the Red Raiders and a lively social scene full of live music, award-winning wineries, museums, shopping, dining and more,” said G.J. Hart, CEO of Torchy’s Tacos. “We could not be more excited to be part of its dynamic growth by bringing more of our Damn Good tacos to the area.”

The Austin-based chain is continuing a West Texas expansion by opening its first location in Abilene this spring.

No word yet on what will go next door to the new Torchy‘s. Ice cream shop Creamistry and coffee spot All About Cha are expected to open soon at the West End, both near the Vera Bradley store.

Uncle Julio‘s

Construction was delayed, but Uncle Julio‘s will open this year in Lubbock.

Ashley Knox, South Plains Mall senior marketing manager, said they‘re now aiming for a mid-year opening. The building is mostly up.

The Dallas-based Mexican restaurant announced just over a year ago that it would open a location in Lubbock.

At one point, it seemed like the restaurant may be done sooner, but the initial announcement suggested a 2020 opening.

Bubba‘s 33

Bubba‘s 33, known for pizza, burgers and beer, will also open this year at the South Plains Mall, Knox confirmed this week.

The restaurant will be near Uncle Julio‘s, facing Slide Road.

Bubba‘s 33 also has appetizers, wings, salads and sandwiches on the menu.

Bubba‘s 33 was created by Kent Taylor, who founded Texas Roadhouse, to be a fun gathering place with good food.

Sarah Self-Walbrick is the business reporter at the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Have a business tip? Contact Sarah at 806-766-8754 or sself-walbrick@lubbockonline.com.