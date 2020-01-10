The city of Bastrop is beginning 2020 with nearly 20% growth in its sales tax revenue this month compared to January 2019, according to recently released state comptroller data.

Bastrop collected $645,670 in sales tax revenue this month, up 19.6% over its $539,835 collection in the first month of 2019. The city received $105,835 in additional revenue this month compared to last January.

Sales tax revenue makes up more than 40% of the Bastrop’s general fund revenue, according to its budget.

Elgin, Smithville and Bastrop County all posted sales tax revenue gains this month too, comptroller data shows.

Elgin collected $194,619 in revenue this month, up 16.9% over its $166,451 collection in January 2019. The city received $28,168 in additional revenue this month compared to last January.

Smithville collected $43,347 in revenue this month, up 10.22% over its $39,325 collection during the same month last year. The city received $4,022 in additional sales tax revenue this month compared to January 2019.

Bastrop County, which collects a half-penny of every taxable dollar spent within its borders, collected $400,651 in sales tax revenue this month, up 11.7% over its $358,557 collection last January. The county collected $42,094 in additional revenue this month compared to January 2019.

Sales tax revenue allocations this month are based on sales made in November by businesses that report taxes monthly.

Statewide, the Comptroller’s Office distributed $763.8 million in local sales tax allocations this month to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts, marking a 4% increase compared to January 2019.