If proponents of the Texas aerospace sector need extra reason for cheer this holiday season, an imminent multimillion-dollar tax break could provide it.

Aerospace companies with operations in Texas -- including Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Boeing -- are the beneficiaries of a targeted state tax cut that kicks in Jan. 1 and is valued at a total of about $64 million over the next five years alone.

Texas routinely stacks up relatively well in an annual nationwide ranking of the most competitive states for aerospace manufacturers to operate, and the industry has a big presence in the state already, particularly in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. But advocates for the new tax cut say it’s critical to maintaining and growing the sector.

Other states “are aggressively competing for this business -- always,” Aimee Gilroy, Raytheon’s senior manager for state and local government relations, told a panel of Texas state lawmakers earlier this year. “And I can tell you, I’m constantly talking about what we do here and where else can those jobs go and what is the bottom line.”

The tax cut, approved during the state legislative session that ended in May, prunes the amounts that aerospace companies with facilities in Texas will owe annually under the state’s main tax on businesses, called the franchise tax.

Businesses in Texas generally have a choice of deducting either their costs of goods sold, such as manufactured products, from franchise taxes or their employee compensation for providing services. Come Jan. 1, however, aerospace companies that do business with the U.S. government can essentially begin to deduct both -- based on the rationale that they’re in unusual situations because they compete for years-long federal contracts that require extensive manufacturing as well as ongoing services.

The tax cut will be phased in over five years, with the companies able to deduct 100% of their eligible aerospace costs starting in 2024.

“What we are trying to do is level the playing field so that (no aerospace company) has an excuse either to build a manufacturing facility in another state or expand a manufacturing facility in another state,” said Tony Bennett, president of the Texas Association of Manufacturers, which counted approval of the tax cut among its top legislative achievements this year.

Bennett said tax policies in most other states have been more accommodating to the aerospace sector, putting Texas at risk of losing, or at least not growing, its 44,000-plus direct aerospace manufacturing jobs and estimated $22 billion in annual economic impact attributable to the industry.

A number of other business groups in the state, including the Austin Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Business Leadership Council, also backed the tax break, as did various aerospace companies.

However, Dick Lavine, senior fiscal analyst for the left-leaning Center for Public Policy Priorities, criticized the measure as an unnecessary giveaway to an industry that’s already well established in Texas.

According to the state’s economic development and tourism office, 17 of the top 20 largest aerospace companies in the world have major operations here.

They’re “just getting special treatment for no good reason that I can see, except for raising the boogeyman” of possibly losing jobs to other states, Lavine said. “It’s a carve-out” for the aerospace sector.

The bulk of existing Texas aerospace manufacturing jobs are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area — where Lockheed Martin has a large presence, for instance, and produces the F-35 fighter jet — as well as in other regions of North Texas. Raytheon, which already has a big North Texas footprint, announced in August that it’s planning to build a advanced manufacturing plant in McKinney that will employ about 500 people.

The Austin metro area, meanwhile, is home to a number of aerospace component makers, while San Antonio has a large Boeing operation.

Overall, Texas recently ranked No. 12 nationwide in an annual report by PricewaterhouseCoopers on “aerospace manufacturing attractiveness,” putting it in the top quartile of U.S. states. But the latest ranking marked a significant drop from No. 2 last year.

Scott Thompson, U.S. aerospace and defense leader for PricewaterhouseCoopers, said the slide resulted largely from a change in the way his consulting firm evaluated state tax policies. Last year, he said, the study mainly considered state income taxes -- which Texas lacks -- but this year it tried to take into account state tax burdens from all sources,

Still, Texas “absolutely” remains attractive to the industry as a manufacturing location despite its fall out of the top 10, he said, with the state getting high marks in the latest report as an existing aerospace hub and for its booming economy, among other criteria.

“I would say (No. 12) is good” as a nationwide ranking, Thompson said.

The imminent Texas tax break has the potential to increase the state’s relative competitiveness even more, however, which would help it move up again in future such rankings. But Thompson said the size of the gain could be muted if other taxes in Texas end up climbing as a result of the new measure, because the annual study now attempts to take into account total tax burden.

“If they make it up somewhere else, it may not change the tax rank,” Thompson said. It’s unclear “how much (the targeted tax cut) will move the needle. Just moving money from one pocket to another might not change the metric”