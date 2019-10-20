Two years after the local lunch group started, TW3 is inviting others to see what they are about.

Dalton and Vicki Jantzen brought the series that applies biblical morals to business situations to Lubbock in 2017. The Jantzens were then new to the area, and were surprised the group did not already exist.

TW3 stands for transforming work, worker and workplace, Vicki Jantzen previously told the A-J. She said often, people try to change a work environment, hoping it will change employees, too. But that’s not the most effective order of tactics, she said.

“What we have found is, it’s important for the worker to be transformed first,” Vicki Jantzen said. “And if that worker is transformed, it will transform the work that he does, and that in turn will transform the workplace.”

Recent topics have included stewarding with excellence, overcoming unclear and unmet expectations and communicating effectively.

Loyal attendees of the group said the one-hour monthly meeting has changed their lives.

Janie Zuniga, sales manager at MCM Elegante Hotel and Suites, met the Jantzens at a Lubbock Chamber of Commerce event and was invited to come to a meeting. Zuniga is an active member of multiple groups, but said TW3 has affected her differently.

She said she applies lessons she learns at TW3 to daily challenges, like dealing with unkind customers. On a more personal level, the friends she has made in the group have helped her through a difficult year.

“They know everything,” Zuniga said. “This is a bigger support group.”

Traci Cheek, director of advancement at the Texas Boys Ranch, said she has arranged her schedule to ensure she can attend each meeting. She thinks the group has the power to affect the community through good business practices.

“We’re doing business the way God has called us to do,” Cheek said, “Whether you’re a believer or not, that’s a good practice and that’s going to make a difference in our community. From this small seed of Dalton and Vicki, this tree has grown, and I know it can grow into an orchard.”

This month’s TW3 luncheon is this Tuesday, from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Texas Tech Club - West Side of Jones AT&T Stadium at 550 University Ave. Lunch is $20.

The series “Flies in the Ointment” will continue with the topic “Indiscretion: The Lack of Good Judgment.”

Everyone is invited to attend the luncheon, no matter denomination or beliefs.

For more information, visit tw3lubbock.com.