The Sherman branch of Wells Fargo Advisors recently announced that Chad Manning has been promoted to branch manager.

Manning’s responsibilities will include day-to-day operations of the Sherman branch and its 13 financial advisors.

“Chad has been an integral part of the Wells Fargo Advisors Dallas Complex Leadership team, and has been serving FAs and clients for 20 years,” Wells Fargo Advisors Managing Director Chris Gerrish said in a prepared statement. “The Sherman office has a long history of success in delivering best in class service and financial solutions to the people of the Greater Texoma Region. I am excited that Chad has decided to join the Sherman Branch to help continue their legacy of serving the community and their clients.”

Manning has been a part of the Wells Fargo Advisors community for almost three years and has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.