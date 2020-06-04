AJ Media Editorial Board

One day after our headline proclaimed, “walking together,” in acknowledging a peaceful march that included hundreds of citizens as well as members of local law enforcement, the city’s police department found itself suddenly confronting the all too common reality of divisive rhetoric on social media.

Monday’s mostly silent march through downtown condemned racism and injustice in general as well as the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25. Floyd’s death has sparked widespread protests and demonstrations across the country unseen since the 1960s.

By midday Tuesday, Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell held a news conference announcing a veteran officer had been placed on administrative leave and is facing disciplinary action in the aftermath of apparently posting a racist message on social media.

The Facebook post of Officer Aaron Spann used language such as “trash and “east side rabble” in reference to recent marches held in the city. Although the message appeared on the officer’s personal page, Mitchell reminded the public that officers are held to a higher standard as men and women pledged to serve and protect all people of the community. Those in such positions should be especially careful and cautious in what they choose to share with the public on social media applications because words have consequences.

We applaud the LPD for its swift action and for moving quickly to be transparent about the actions taken. We look for continued transparency as the investigation, now in the hands of the department’s internal affairs division, takes place.

We agree with Chief Mitchell that the public must be patient as that process unfolds.

We also agree that the entire department cannot and must not be judged by the actions of one person. As the chief said, “His words do not represent the majority of the men and women in this department.” These are words we know to be true based on the everyday actions of so many LPD officers through the years.

The chief was among those to speak at Monday’s walk, which was hosted by the 100 Black Men of West Texas organization. Chief Mitchell’s words were sincere in that moment. As a longtime member of law enforcement, he understands the importance of building trust between a police department and the community, and in his time here he has demonstrated a commitment to that principle.

The thing about trust, though, is it takes time to build but only moments to lose. It is also apparent our community has much work ahead when it comes to racism, and it will require lots of time, lots of understanding and lots of conversations to get there.

It was clear during Tuesday’s news conference that the chief was hurt by the day’s events. His words were equally genuine as he spoke Tuesday, saying he had talked face to face with the officer and acknowledging the message was insensitive, hurtful and poorly timed. His words were “rude” and “disparaging.”

“I sat down with that officer, face to face, and that officer was placed on administrative leave,” he said during Tuesday’s news conference. “He is no longer patrolling the streets of Lubbock.”

The LPD’s leadership sent a strong message regarding the role it plays in our community. The department reacted quickly to an offensive message and is investigating one of its own. We look forward to similar swiftness in that process and similar transparency regarding its outcome in the days ahead.