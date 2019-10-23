In a study released Tuesday, the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration reports that 2018 was the deadliest year for American cyclists and pedestrians since 1990. Pedestrian deaths are up 3.4 percent and cyclist deaths are up 6.3 percent over the prior year.

Combined, the two groups saw more than 7,300 vehicle-involved fatalities last year.

The Sherman and Denison areas have seen at least seven pedestrian-vehicle crashes in the last year and among those crashes three people were killed and one person was seriously injured. The crashes often occurred at night and of those in Sherman, at least three occurred on FM 1417.

Because of this, law enforcement officers from across the state gathered in Sherman Wednesday to study simulated vehicle crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists — two groups seeing record fatalities on American roads.

Sherman Police enlisted help from the Traffic Safety Training Center of South Carolina to teach a 40-hour, full-week course on crash reconstructions which involved study inside and outside the classroom. Thursday’s schedule was left open for crash testing in the parking lot of an area church.

Officers combed the scene for evidence after cars were driven into mannequins posed as pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users.

“In pedestrian collisions, we’re looking for impact locations, whether it be the windshield, the hood or the fenders,” Sherman Police Officer Brad Bigham said. “We’re also gathering data from the vehicle, like bumper height, hood height and data from the scene.”

Intoxication and distractions — cell phones king among them — also contribute significantly to crashes and both drivers and pedestrians are guilty on making themselves unsafe in these ways.

“Unlit areas and wearing dark-colored clothing at night are the biggest factors in these kinds of crashes,”Bigham said. “Drivers can’t see them until it’s too late to do anything about it.”

According to the NHTSA, fatal, pedestrian-involved collisions most often occur in urban areas with higher population densities and more traffic. Though there were no deaths or serious injuries, seven people were stuck by a vehicle at the Hot Summer Nights concert series in Sherman earlier this year.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said drivers must always maintain control of their vehicles, be aware of their surrounding and yield to pedestrians in designated crossing areas. Mullen also encouraged drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution with the approaching Halloween holiday.

“Anytime you’re driving where there are a lot of people walking around, you need to be aware of where they are and where your vehicle is in relation to them,” Mullen said. “But if everyone is playing attention to what they’re doing, and everyone and everything around them, then we can all use and enjoy the roads more safely.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.