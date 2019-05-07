The city of Denison has reversed course on outsourcing its emergency medical services. In a news release issued Tuesday, the city said that after reviewing its service delivery methods, Denison will maintain its services in house.

The city discussed the possibility of outsourcing EMS to a private firm last month at it’s budget workshop. During the meeting Denison Fire Rescue Chief Greg Loyd discussed the need to retain firefighters. He said the department loses a number of firefighters to neighboring city’s once the men and women have received a high level of training, in a short period of time.

“Our upcoming discussions with the city council will focus on approaching market when it comes to pay for our dedicated professionals in Denison Fire Rescue and throughout all city departments,” Loyd said.

The department currently has 12 vacancies out of a total 54 positions. The city is looking for ways to fast-track hiring of paramedics to fill some of those roles. According to a press release issued by the city, the hiring of individuals could take up to six months.

Richard A. Todd is the Denison area reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at RTodd@heralddemocrat.com.