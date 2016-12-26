As the final hours of 2016 approached, members of the High 12 Club of Sherman celebrated the coming of the new year and raised money for a good cause Saturday night. Several dozen masked revelers came together at the Sherman Municipal Ballroom to celebrate, support the first-year event and raise money in support of local causes. "This whole event is geared toward charity as we donate a portion of the proceeds to scholarships and Christmas Cheer," Jeremy Taylor, representing High 12, said. Taylor said the club was looking at events it could host to raise funds for holiday charitable efforts and for local scholarships...