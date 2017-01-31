A Sherman employee recently filed a complaint with U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the city claiming he suffered an adverse employment action due to possible discrimination. Jon Kirksey, the current assistant manager of public works, was hired as the assistant director of public works, and Sherman city staff said Kirksey has been with the city for about six months. Ed Richardson, the attorney representing Kirksey, said after his client's supervisor left for a job with Grayson County, Kirksey was not promoted, instead the city moved others above him...