Volunteers with Center Cross Ministries are taking their food service to the streets of Denison starting with Monday's lunch service. For the past two months the charity has used the Denison Public Library to serve breakfast and lunch to those in need, but the library now needs the space for new programs starting next week. Starting Monday, volunteers will serve lunches each weekday at the Grayson County Shelter, the public parking lot next to the Denison Hotel, and behind the Denison Albertsons location...