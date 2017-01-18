The Sherman Independent School District's board of trustees will host a special meeting Monday night to decide whether to move forward with the proposed $308 million overhaul of district facilities and call a May bond election centered around the plans. On the table are a multitude of projects, which include a new high school, updated football stadium, a district-wide upgrade of technology infrastructure and two new elementary schools. The publicly staffed Citizens Advisory Committee, made up of dozens of Sherman community leaders and residents, developed and prioritized the projects over the course of four months in order to address the district's decades-old facilities and growing student enrollment...