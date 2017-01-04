Grayson County commissioners approved a plan Monday that will move the old Sherman Independent School District Administration Building off the county's list of assets and set it up for use in the private sector. In an executive session at a special called meeting, the court approved a plan that will allow the property to be used for senior housing. "Some time lines have changed," Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said as he prepared to take the group into executive session to discuss the matter. He said that substantively, nothing had changed about the plan, but there were some dates that needed to be moved around...