VAN ALSTYNE - Just east of Van Alstyne off Willy Vester Road a concrete batch plant is slated to come into the community and neighbors aren't happy about it. "The traffic out here will become enormous because of the capacity of this plant site," resident Mike Mitchell said. Lucky's Redi-Mix Co. LLC has applied for an Air Quality Standard Permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The potential plant will be located off Willy Vester just north of FM 3133, along a one-lane road. Mitchell has a house about one-third of a mile down the road from the proposed plant and said he does not want to see it come in...