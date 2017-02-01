The Sherman Economic Development Corp. delivered a small business grant of $43,000 to 903 Brewers Wednesday for the local brewery's continued expansion. The SEDCO board of directors approved a $43,000 grant for 903 Brewers in December 2015 to help the brewery with the $215,000 it was planning to spend on a new canning line and a 30-barrel brew system. 903 Brewers co-owner Jeremy Roberts said shortly after the deal with SEDCO was approved, it was decided that the expansion was going to need to be larger, explaining in November that the business had invested $1...